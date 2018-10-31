Gator Volleyball Travels to Kentucky for a Top-Tier SEC Matchup

The No. 13 Gator volleyball team is on the road tonight as they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gators are coming off a 3-0 win over Mississippi State. Florida will look to hand the No. 12 Wildcats their first SEC loss of the season.

Top-Tier Matchup

Wednesday’s match will feature the two top-ranked teams in the SEC; Kentucky is first in the SEC with a record of 16-4, going 10-0 in conference play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with a record of 19-4, going 10-1 in conference play. The Gators rank one spot ahead of Kentucky, coming in at No. 11. Though the two teams will only meet once this season, the strong rivalry is still very present.

Big Wins and Win Streaks

The Gators have one loss in SEC play, which came just over a week ago at home against Missouri. Of Florida’s 19 wins, one of the more impressive victories came against Nebraska, who was ranked no. 2 at the time.

After dropping their first three matches of the season, Kentucky has won 13 games in a row. The Wildcats last loss was on Sept. 7 on the road against Texas.

Florida’s strong defense will be put to the test against Kentucky’s explosive offense. One of the Wildcats toughest players the Gators will have to deal with is Brooke Morgan, who leads the SEC in hitting percentage (.417). On the flip side, look for Florida senior Taelor Kellum to be impactful on the court for the Gators.

Quick Stats

Florida leads the SEC in blocks, averaging 2.87 per set

Kentucky ranks first in the SEC in multiple categories, including: Assists (12.76 per set) Hitting Percentage (.295) Kills (13.89 per set)



Game Time

Tonight’s SEC match starts at 7 p.m. You can listen live on ESPN 98. 1 FM 850 AM, with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.