SEC Basketball Recap: Tennessee, Kentucky, So. Carolina All Pick Up Wins

There were a ton of SEC Basketball games Tuesday night. There are currently four SEC teams ranked in the top-25 AP poll and three of those teams played Tuesday night.

Two unranked teams that played were Alabama and LSU. The Tide fell to the Tigers 88-79.

Tennessee vs Mizzou

No. 3 Tennessee smacked Missouri 87-63. The Vols currently have 13-1, 2-0 in the SEC and the Tigers have a 9-4 record. This was Missouri’s first SEC match up this season.

The leading shooter for the Vols was Jordan Bowden, who put up 20 points which was a game high for the junior. Jordan Bone and Admiral Schofield both had a solid night on both sides of the ball for Tennessee.

Kentucky vs Texas A&M

No. 18 Kentucky beat Texas A&M 85-74. The Wildcats have a 11-3 record while the Aggies have a 6-7 record.

Tyler Herro was the hero for the Wildcats. The freshmen hit 21 points and had a .500 FG% through 36 mins. When the team needed it, redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker put up four important points and also had three assists. Coach Calipari say’s that Baker’s team attitude really made a difference in the game.

.@jemarlbakerjr was a willing passer tonight, played great defense, and oh by the way, hit this shot for a four-point play. @UKCoachCalipari said he changed the complexion of the game. pic.twitter.com/P9KuvGD0KH — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 9, 2019

South Carolina vs Miss St.

The most exciting game on the court Tuesday night when unranked South Carolina beat No. 14 Mississippi St. 87-82 in OT. The Gamecocks were the only team in the SEC with an overall losing record. However, So. Carolina now is ranked first in conference play after beating Mississippi St.

One of the stars on the court for the Gamecocks was Maik Kotsar, who put up 25 points and nine rebounds. With 42.1 seconds left Kotsar hit a jumper to give South Carolina the lead 85-82. Then A.J. Lawson dunked on ’em with nine second left to put seal the 87-82 win. Lawson is the team’s leading scorer, but in the game against the Bulldogs he only put up six points.

Florida News

The Florida Gators will take on the Razorbacks Wednesday in Arkansas. You can listen to live coverage on WRUF 98.1 fm/850 am at 7:55pm.