LSU Set to Host South Carolina

SEC Heavyweights South Carolina and LSU will fight for the top seed in the Southeastern Conference this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Flawless Conference Records:

South Carolina and LSU are two of the three undefeated teams in their conference alongside Tennessee.

Matchup on the bayou 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Ds0reZrsKp — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) January 18, 2019

LSU

After breezing past 18th ranked Ole Miss on Tuesday, the LSU Tigers are looking to extend their undefeated record. The Tigers outscored Ole Miss 83-69 in The Pavilion handing them their first loss of the season.

Furthermore, the Tigers haven’t lost a home game at the Maravich Center for over one calendar year. Coach Will Wade made it clear that home advantage is one of their strengths going into this game.

South Carolina

South Carolina has a chance to move to 5-0 in the SEC for the second time in three years. Given LSU’s home record in the last calendar year, a win tomorrow could be seen as an impressive feat for the school.

Nevertheless, the Gamecocks started the season right beating the Florida Gators at the O’Connell Center. Three days later, they went on to stun #24 Mississippi State with an overtime victory at home. After winning two more games against Missouri and Vanderbilt, The Gamecocks’ feel like tomorrow will be their time.

Key Players:

Tremont Waters with some flair 🌟😏👊 pic.twitter.com/K4EQ6Uw4pL — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 9, 2019

Tremont Waters is the man-to-watch for the Tigers tomorrow night. Averaging 13.6 points per game, Waters is ready for revenge. Last year he scored 19 points on the Gamecocks and extended the game to overtime after hitting a 3-pointer with just 3.7 seconds to go. South Carolina went on to win the game in overtime 83-74.

As for the Gamecocks, A.J. Lawson is averaging 13.3 points per game. He helped South Carolina get the win this past Wednesday, scoring 24 points on Vanderbilt eventually winning 74-71. He’ll attempt to outscore Waters in his first matchup against LSU.

When:

SEC Network will air the tip-off at 6 p.m.