Hawthorne Boy’s Basketball Dominates Newberry 70-44

Thursday night the Hawthorne Hornet’s boy’s basketball team traveled to Newberry and faced the Panthers.

Prior to tipoff, Newberry coach Edwin Johnson said he knows Hawthorne has a good team. “Hawthorne is extremely talented and Coach Bowie has done a great job over there,” he said. Hawthorne entered the matchup sitting at 19-1, leading the 1A District 6 standings. Coach Johnson and his team knew that they were going to have their hands full with a very talented Hawthorne squad.

First Half

The Panthers quickly got down 11-0 in the contest.

Newberry’s #0 Kobe Delima made a three pointer to close out the first quarter.

End of 1st Quarter: 18-11 Hawthorne.

#14 Dre Lawrence accounted for eight of the Hornets’ second quarter points.

Newberry made two free throws and a three pointer with just under two minutes left in the half.

End of Half: 35-23 Hawthorne.

Second Half

Hornets immediately pulled away.

Panthers were outscored 23-4 in the third quarter.

Hawthorne capitalized off of fouls called on the Panthers.

Panthers had a total of 11 fouls during the second half.

Final Score: 70-44 Hawthorne.

What’s Next?

Newberry will be hosting Bronson in their final home game of the regular season tomorrow. Hawthorne will next play Fort White on Thursday.

Post-Game Interview with Newberry’s head coach, Ed Johnson.