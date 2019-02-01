Home / Basketball / Hawthorne Boy’s Basketball Dominates Newberry 70-44

Hawthorne Boy’s Basketball Dominates Newberry 70-44

Maddie Schmidt February 1, 2019

Thursday night the Hawthorne Hornet’s boy’s basketball team traveled to Newberry and faced the Panthers.

Prior to tipoff, Newberry coach Edwin Johnson said he knows Hawthorne has a good team.  “Hawthorne is extremely talented and Coach Bowie has done a great job over there,” he said. Hawthorne entered the matchup sitting at 19-1, leading the 1A District 6 standings. Coach Johnson and his team knew that they were going to have their hands full with a very talented Hawthorne squad.

First Half

  • The Panthers quickly got down 11-0 in the contest.
  • Newberry’s #0 Kobe Delima made a three pointer to close out the first quarter.
  • End of 1st Quarter: 18-11 Hawthorne.
  • #14 Dre Lawrence accounted for eight of the Hornets’ second quarter points.
  • Newberry made two free throws and a three pointer with just under two minutes left in the half.
  • End of Half: 35-23 Hawthorne.

Second Half

  • Hornets immediately pulled away.
  • Panthers were outscored 23-4 in the third quarter.
  • Hawthorne capitalized off of fouls called on the Panthers.
  • Panthers had a total of 11 fouls during the second half.
  • Final Score: 70-44 Hawthorne.

What’s Next?

Newberry will be hosting Bronson in their final home game of the regular season tomorrow. Hawthorne will next play Fort White on Thursday.

Post-Game Interview with Newberry’s head coach, Ed Johnson.

About Maddie Schmidt

Maddie Schmidt is currently a student at the University of Florida. Her goal is to become a college football sideline reporter. Be sure to check out her sports blog, mygamedaygal.com.

