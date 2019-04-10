Phil Mickelson changes his pre-tournament routine before the 2019 Masters

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson is back for his 27th Masters appearance. Mickelson looks to win another title as one of the oldest players to return to the tournament this year.

Because of schedule changes, Mickelson was required to make decisions on his pre-tournament preparations. The veteran, who usually sharpens his game on the PGA tour a week before the Masters begin, practiced at Augusta National instead. Mickelson admitted he is not sure how it will affect his play this year.

Past Masters Appearances

Masters Played: 26

Cuts: 23

Top 10: 10

Years Won: 2004, 2006, 2010

Scoring Average: 71.3

A little taste of Augusta. Spending all week putting on my green with speed at 15.6-16😎⛳️ #Lefty pic.twitter.com/GprpRJCXTB — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 5, 2019

This Season

The lefty had an explosive start to his 2019 season. He started his 27th full season at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, California with an impressive performance.

He shot 12-under 60 in his first appearance of the year. That tied his career-low score. At the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-AM tournament, Mickelson hit all the fairways in a single round. This performance won him the event for the fourth time in his career.

The 83rd Annual Masters begin Thursday, April 11 from Augusta National.

The tournament is the first of the four major golf tournaments in 2019. According to CBS Sports, Mickelson is predicted to finish 15 of the 87 golfers participating in this years tournament.

Rory McIlroy is favored to take home the winning trophy. That’s due in part to his recent run of good finishes down in Georgia.

Mickelson’s tee time for Round 1 is Thursday at 1:49 pm. His tee time for Round 2 is on Friday at 10:53 am.

Other top golfers to watch at this years Masters include Justin Rose, Tiger Woods, Ricky Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Jordan Spieth.