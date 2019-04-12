Home / Gators Gymnastics / Florida Gators Send Four Gymnasts to NCAA Championships
Florida's Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics match, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Sabrina Fonseca April 12, 2019 Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics 43 Views

Alyssa Baumann, Alicia Boren, Savannah Schoenherr, and newly-named NACGC Southeast Region Gymnast of the Year Trinity Thomas are heading to Fort Worth, Texas for the 2019 NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

How They Got Here?

Overall, the team finished third in the final competition. They missed one of the two advancing positions for the championships.

Despite third place, these four Gators earned individual competitor spots for the championship at the NCAA Corvallis Regional by being the top in each event or winning the tiebreaker.

  • Baumann posted a 9.90 in the semifinal beam and won the tiebreaker to advance.
  • Boren was the third overall in the all-around at 39.475.
  • Schoenherr topped all of the vault competitors in both the Regional semifinal and final competition by matching her collegiate best of 9.90.
  • Thomas shared first on bars and floors, 9.925 and 9.95, respectively in the semifinal sessions.

Looking Forward to Fort Worth

The Gators will be heading to the championship with new format changes to the competition.

Some notable changes for the meet include:

  • 8 teams, instead of 12 teams, are competing
  • Semifinals will include 2 sessions with 4 teams
  • Ties will be broken
  • Score verification process

For more information on the changes, click here.

The four Gators will start competing at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 19 in the Semifinal II round.

  • Alyssa Baumann – Beam – vs. Georgia
  • Alicia Boren – All-Around – vs. Oregon State
  • Savannah Schoenherr – Vault – vs. Georgia
  • Trinity Thomas – Bars & Floor – vs. Georgia

Tune into the NCAA Championship starting at 1 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

