Gators Gymnastics Team Takes On No. 12 Auburn

The Florida gymnastics team takes to the floor Friday night at the No. 12 Auburn Tigers.

Following their most recent victory, the No. 7 Gators are looking to keep hold of their SEC dominance on the road.

Long Matchup History

The Gators took a strong win over Auburn last season 197.825-197.2. A score over 197 is no easy task, but each team succeeded in doing so in the O’Connell Center in 2023.

The Tigers were without Olympic gold-medalist Sunisa Lee, so the matchup should look similar, as she has departed from college competition.

In 103 meetings, Florida has recorded 92 wins and has not lost to the Tigers since 2004. In that year, the Tigers outlasted the Gators by 0.1. The last time the teams met at Auburn in 2022, Florida and the Tigers tied at 198.575.

Newcomers Making their Mark

In the first meet of the season, coach Jenny Rowland gave her freshman the opportunity to perform. Without Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello, two elite gymnasts from last season’s team, fans were unsure of what the season would have in store. All of Florida’s six freshman took the floor in front of a sold-out crowd Jan. 12, leaving Gators fans excited for the season to come.

Anya Pilgrim, a world championship competitor for Barbados, took home an all-around victory. Her score of 39.525 set the Florida record for the highest all-around score for a freshman in their debut. Pilgrim also took a shared event title on vault and floor with teammates Leanne Wong and Victoria Nguyen. Pilgrim was named SEC freshman of the week for her efforts.

. @anyapilgrim's all-around score sets the highest AA score for a Gator freshman in their first meet ever💥#GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/9c2OU14aKu — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 13, 2024

Skylar Draser competed in three events, recording her highest score on the balance beam with a 9.875. Kaylee Bluffstone was given her opportunity as an exhibition performer on the floor exercise.

The Gators and Tigers will begin their meet at 6 p.m. in a top-15 matchup in front of another sold-out crowd and on the SEC Network.