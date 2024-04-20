Gators Gymnastics Goes After NCAA Championship

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 4 Florida Gators gymnastics team claimed second place to No. 5 Utah on Thursday night’s NCAA semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, to advance to Saturday’s NCAA Championship meet for the 20th time, hoping to claim their fourth national title.

In the semifinal, the Gators stunned the competition, along with the Utes, by taking down two-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners. To end the meet, No.5 Utah won with a 197.9375, Florida followed as runner-up posting a 197.8750, No. 1 Oklahoma claimed third (196.5875) and No.8 Alabama finished fourth (195.4125).

The Gators semifinal score marked the fifth-highest in program history at the NCAA Championships and earned them a shot for their first championship title since 2015.

Thursday’s Meet

The Gators opened the second session of the semifinals on the floor, as junior Leanne Wong scored a team-high 9.9125. Freshman Daniela Ferris added a 9.90 to the Gators score, while Sloane Blakely posted a 9.8875 and Victoria Nguyen and Anya Pilgrim with marked 9.875s.

On the other side of the mat, Oklahoma was suffering on the vault. It finished with a 48.325 in the opening rotation after three of its gymnasts posted 9.45s or lower due to technical difficulties. Heading into the second rotation, the Sooners trailed every other team by more than a point.

The Gators were assigned the vault for the second rotation and claimed the top three spots in the event. Wong led with a 9.9375, while Ellie Lazzari, for the second consecutive meet, marked a collegiate-best 9.925 for second. Pilgrim went on to take the third spot for the Gators, posting a 9.9125. The Gators claimed the day’s leading vault total at 49.50.

To enter the third rotation, Florida was at the uneven bars. Wong shared the event’s winning mark of a 9.9625 with Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis. Nguyen kept the Gators’ high energy, scoring a 9.9125, followed by Pilgrim posting a 9.90.

The Gators finished the night on the beam, as Blakely led Florida in the event, matching her season balance beam best of 9.925. Draser also matched one of her best, equaling her collegiate-high of 9.90. Wong followed with a 9.8875, while Lazzari, due to some struggles in her routine, claimed a 8.975.

Wong Wins Big

Wong shared the second semifinal’s all-around at 39.70 with Oregon State’s Jade Carey, as she also claimed the sixth NCAA uneven bars title for the Gators since 2013. Trinity Thomas was the last, claiming the event in 2022.

National Championship

The Gators will compete against Utah, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 California on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. on ABC at Dickies Arena.