Minshew Mania Continues Against Denver

Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) travel to Denver on Sunday to take on the Broncos (0-3).

The Broncos are coming off of a road loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Jaguars are riding an electric home win against the division-rival Tennessee Titans.

Minshew Mania

Recently, Jaguars fans have been relishing in the legend of Gardner Minshew II. The former Washington State quarterback has performed well in relief of the injured Nick Foles.

In three games, Minshew II has a 73% completion rate with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. Fans have quickly taken to the legend, comparing him to Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite.

Other teams have been quick to notice Minshew’s meteoric rise. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio spoke highly to the media about him.

One of Minshew’s favorite targets has been DJ Chark. Of Minshew’s 5 touchdown passes, 3 have been caught by Chark.

Additionally, against Kansas City to begin the season Chark had 4 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

A part of the Jacksonville offense that will look to improve against Denver is the running game. In three games, the Jaguars have 272 rushing yards. Additionally, in those games, they’ve only eclipsed 100 yards rushing once.

Sacksonville

A part of the Jaguars’ system that has produced thus far is the defense. Through week 3, Jacksonville ranks 10th in points per game, and 13 sacks. Against Tennessee, Calais Campbell recorded 3 sacks in a dominating effort.

Denver quarterback Joe Flacco talked to the media about Jacksonville’s defensive front.

Looking farther down the field, the secondary still awaits the team’s decision on All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey. Earlier this season Ramsey requested a trade, and on Thursday he stepped away from the team for the birth of his second child.

Jalen Ramsey explained why he wants out of Jacksonville ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/S7ZgoAh0UG — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2019

Getting Back on the Horse

While 1-2, the Jaguars will look to pick up a much-needed win against the winless Broncos. As of week three, the Jaguars stand at 3rd in the AFC South division behind the Colts and the Texans.

Although the Broncos stand winless, the Jaguars respect their game. Minshew II spoke briefly to the media about facing the Broncos on Sunday.

While instilling confidence in his teammates, Minshew II also gave credit to the Broncos where it is due. Denver played a tightly contested game against Green Bay last Sunday, where the Packers escaped with a 27-16 win.

In Denver’s loss, running back Phillip Lindsay rushed 21 times for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns. In a backfield with Lindsay and Royce Freeman, Denver ranks 15th in rushing yards with 111.3 yards per game.

Jacksonville will look to slow Denver’s rushing attack down on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET