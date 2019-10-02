Home / Football / A Look at the Gators Offensive Line Ahead of Auburn
Florida offensive lineman Nick Buchanan (66), offensive lineman Stone Forsythe (72) and offensive lineman Brett Heggie (61) set up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A Look at the Gators Offensive Line Ahead of Auburn

Sarah Carlie Morton October 2, 2019 Football, Gators Football 51 Views

The Gator football team’s offensive line has been one of the units of the team that has struggled so far in the season. Part of it is the inexperience, as well as, Mullen and his staff not getting a lot of their recruits in to play on the line. Since week zero, you can see the improvement on the line with each week. But has it been enough to face a strong Auburn defense?

The Run Game

The Gators have three very talented running back in Lamical Perine, Malik Davis and Dameon Pierce. However, the team is only rushing for 141.4 yards a game.

Gators offensive line coach, John Hevesy says that he thinks his O-Line has shown that they are starting to mesh well and will be able to make the necessary holds for their RB’s.

Getting Ready for Auburn

Hevesy knows that playing Auburn will be a test for the Gators.

Auburn’s defense has put up 13 sacks and has only allowed 95.2 yards.

Hevesy also mentioned that he think the Tigers will be trying to run the ball heavy against the Gators. The Tigers are averaging 251 rushing yards a game.

Gator offensive linemen, Stone Forsythe, said that in order to be successful against the Tigers, the O-line needs to focus on the basics.

Game Time

The Gators O-line will take on the Tiger D-line on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Tags

About Sarah Carlie Morton

Follow me on Twitter @SarahCarlieUF or Instagram @sarahcarlie

Check Also

Josh Hammond and the Florida Offense Preparing for No. 7 Auburn Tigers

Wide receiver Josh Hammond and the No. 10 Florida Gators look forward to a top-ten …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties