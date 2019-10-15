High School Football Preview: Eastside High School Battles Orange Park High School

By Jensen Young and Angel Wells

Eastside’s Season

Eastside High School Rams Football has had a rough time this season standing at a 2-5 record to this point. Their usually high powered offense has struggled in their last two games in a huge loss to Clay High School and a nail-biter to Ridgeview last week. The Rams will have another tough game on their hands this Friday at home against 4-3 Orange Park.

Eastside High’s Quarterback Situation

Eastside’s senior quarterback, Anthony Richardson has delivered an impressive season thus far statistically with a career-high of 64.5% completion percentage for 1400 yards, 8 touchdowns, and only 1 interception. Richardson has also impressed on the ground with an additional 7 rushing touchdowns. However, with Richardson being out last week, Eastside may have to again put their passing game on the shoulders of freshman QB Holden Johnson.

Eastside High’s Offense vs. Orange Park High’s Defense

For Eastside High to avoid a 3 game losing streak this week, they may have to rely heavily on their offensive line to hold off Orange Park’s stellar run defense and pass rush that has accumulated an impressive 33 tackles for loss this season to go along with 16 sacks led by 6’1” senior Kendy Charles’ 10 sacks and 10 TFLs. Eastside used the run game considerably more than the passing game last week. That may have to be flipped around this Friday due to the high-level Orange Park run defense. Freshman QB Holden Johnson may have to be the difference-maker if the Rams are going to win this game.

Eastside High’s Defense vs. Orange Park High’s Offense

On the defensive side of the ball, Eastside’s defense will face a very strong rush led by Orange Park’s explosive running back, senior Alex Collier who is averaging 113 yards per game). This could bode well for the Rams, however. The Rams’ run defense has accumulated 32 tackles for loss thus far.

Game Outlook

Both teams are coming into this game following a loss and are yearning to get back into the win column. Expect to see some strong spirit and aggression from both teams in this non-conference game. Run defense should be of very high importance for both teams. This game is also very important to see if Eastside’s freshman QB, Holden Johnson, can take command of the offense and lead his team to a much-needed win.