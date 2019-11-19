Falcons Coach Dan Quinn Could Save His Job

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been off to a great start this season under head coach Dan Quinn. They were 1-7 in their first 8 games, despite the team’s projection to compete for the NFC South title.

Time In The NFL

Quinn began his time as the 16th head coach for the Falcons back in 2015. He started his career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2001. He later moved to the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, before making his way to the Seattle Seahawks. In the Collegiate level, he served as defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators in 2011 and 2012. During his time as defensive coordinator with the Seahawks, they won the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. He led the team to two other super bowl appearances as well.

The Atlanta Falcons

Following their loss to the Seahawks, Quinn told the media that the senior officials would gauge the situation as they head into week 9, bye week.

After the team’s bye week, Quinn decided to move assistant coach Raheem Morris from offense to defense. After the change, things have looked up for the team. They won two consecutive games, one against the New Orleans Saints and the next against the Carolina Panthers.

Quinn believes that the team has finally found their identity on the field after these two games.

His Fate

The coach explains that he has weekly meetings with franchise owner Arthur Blank. According to Quinn, these meetings solely consist of team updates on where the team is collectively.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn says he speaks weekly with owner Arthur Blank but has not been given any sense where the bar is for him being brought back as coach. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 18, 2019

He noted that there has been no clear bar set by Blanks to retrieve his previous position on the coaching staff.

The Falcons are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at 1 at the Mercedes Benz stadium.