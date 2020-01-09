Magic Completes Sweep Of Wizards

The Magic grabbed an early lead in a 123-89 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Strong outing by Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier

Vucevic led Orlando with 29 points by shooting 12-20 and also connecting on two from beyond the arc.

The 29-year-old center added nine rebounds and two assists to his impressive night.

While Vucevic was a big reason why Orlando was able to sweep the Wizards, he did not do it alone. Fournier also had a solid outing for the magic.

Fourneir ended the night with 19 points, but his impact was still large. The 27-year-old guard kept Washington’s defense on its toes by shooting 4-7 from deep.

Orlando will need these two playing at this level if the Magic hope to turn its season around, which they have of late.

Make it four out of the last five for the Magic

The NBA season is a long one, and a lot can happen between now and the end of the season. However, as of right now, the Magic find themselves in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and two games below .500.

After completing the sweep of the Washington Wizards, the Magic have now won four of its last five games and will need to keep that momentum heading into a tough stretch of games.

Next up for Orlando: Phoenix Suns

The Suns are having a rough season and Orlando will look to capitalize. However, the Suns’ star guard, Devin Booker, will not make it easy. Heading into this game, Booker is averaging 26.2 points per game and has proven capable of taking a game over at any point. When he gets hot, there is no slowing him down.

Travelling to Phoenix will be the first of a six game road trip that will include the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Tomorrow’s game will set the tone for these games out west.