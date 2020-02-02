Gators Snap Losing Steak at Vandy

The Florida Gators snapped their losing streak on the road at Vanderbilt.

Florida started the game slowly on offense but got right to work on the defensive end to hold Vandy to 0-6 to start.

The Gators found a better offensive rhythm in the second half though finishing with a 40.7 shooting percentage.

Vanderbilt did beat Florida in the rebound game though and finished with 37 to Florida’s 28.

How it Happened

First Half

Good defensive performance to start from the gators, making Vandy go 0-6 in their first six shots. They committed four turnovers in the first 5 minutes.

They were back within two though after two quick scores. The two teams combined for just 1-15 from beyond the arc through the first 10 minutes.

Despite forcing Vanderbilt into 10 turnovers, Florida only had four points off turnovers. After the first 10 minutes of the first half, Vandy was able to keep it pretty close for the rest of the half.

Neither team started the game with a great offensive presence, Vanderbilt shooting for just 30.4% and Florida at just 32.1%. Florida went into halftime with a 26-21 lead.

Keyontae Johnson led all scorers in the first half with 12 points and five rebounds. Scottie Lewis got two fouls and Kerry Blackshear Jr. received one early in the game, which caused Florida to play extended minutes without them. This did give Jason Jitoboh, who has seen limited minutes this season, some time on the court though.

Second Half

The second half started with a three from Andrew Nembhard and a layup from Lewis. This put the Gators up by 10 with just two minutes played in the second half.

Despite having 12 turnovers just five minutes into the second half, Vanderbilt was winning the rebound game with 26 to Florida’s 18.

A three from Tre Mann stopped a 6 point run from Vanderbilt that could have been worse if Vandy would have made their two foul shots.

Two more three’s from Noah Locke put Florida on a 9-0 run and up by 18, their biggest lead of the game with 10 minutes left in regulation.

Florida had to call a timeout though with five minutes left after Vanderbilt brought the game back within 10. It seemed to work because Nembhard came back out and immediately scored for Florida.

Back to back three’s from Vanderbilt though diminished Florida’s lead to just six with less than three minutes in the game.

Florida was able to hold on though to push Vanderbilt to 0-8 in conference play.

What’s Next

The Gators go back home to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday at 7. Georgia is coming to Gainesville at 2-6 in conference play.