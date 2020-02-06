Gators haul in Top 10 signing class

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators had an impressive National Signing Day, bringing in a plethora of talent. According to 247 Sports, Florida’s skilled recruiting class ranks eighth in the country. It’s clear the team took major steps in improving its roster for the upcoming football season.

The Talent

Perhaps the most exciting commit came near the end of the day. Four-star defensive end Princely Umanmielen committed to Florida Wednesday afternoon. The Texas native chose the Gators over Baylor, Auburn and the University of Texas.

Umanmielen is a big addition, literally, for this Gators defense. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs almost 250 pounds, providing a major boost physically to the defense. Scouting reports say his long arms will cause problems for an offense. Reports go on to say that he is extremely versatile, with experience both inside and outside.

But, it still seemed surprising that the Texas native committed to Florida. He said a major reason behind his decision was simple. He wants to get to the NFL.

https://twitter.com/dennisonfox7/status/1225163838624059396

Most importantly, Umanmielen’s commitment to Florida all but solidified the Gators’ top ten signing class. He joins five-star defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. Dexter ranks at number 12 in the country for the class of 2020. He is Florida’s first five-star recruit since 2015. It seems clear the two will be a disturbance to SEC offenses.

Four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson also signed on with the Gators. But he’ll be making an impact on the offensive end. The wide receiver originally committed to Clemson before switching over to Florida.

Mullen talks Signing Day

At the end of the day, it’s clear that this new recruiting class is talented. Just looking at numbers alone, all but one commit is at least a three-star recruit. Mullen knows that kind of talent is going to bring great depth to his team.

He also commented that the quality of each player is incredibly high, which was more important to him than the number of players signed. It will be interesting to see how all the players make an impact during their respective Gator careers.