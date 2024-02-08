Five GHS Football Players Make Their Commitments Official

Share Facebook

Twitter

Five Gainesville High School football players made their commitments official Wednesday by signing letters of intent on National Signing Day at the school.

Kane Smith signs to Husson University

Kane Smith signed his letter of intent to further his athletic and academic career at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Smith has played for Gainesville High for four years. He has been crucial cornerback and all-around player on the team. He thanks the coaching staff, teammates and parents for making him the player he is today.

Smith believes Husson University will ” develop him to be the player he wants to be for the next four years.”

Datron Jackson signs to Andrew College

Datron Jackson will be taking his talents to Andrew College in Curthbert, Ga. He was an all-around player for GHS and contributed a lot to the team. He thanks his parents for trusting the process and GHS coach Ian Scott for trusting his work ethic. Jackson is excited to embark on this next chapter. Andrew College will begin play this fall at the NJCAA level.

Andreas White signs to Jacksonville A.A. Christian College

Andreas White signed to play football at Jacksonville A.A. Community Christian College in Fleming Island. White transferred to Gainesville High over the summer and has excelled on the field. He is excited for this journey and thanks God for the opportunity.

White said “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

D’ovyon Murphy signs to Jacksonville A.A. Christian College

D’ovyon Murphy will join White at Jacksonville A.A. Christian College. He also transferred to Gainesville High over the summer. His commitment was an emotional which exemplified the passion and work he put in to make his dream happen, he said. He thanks the coaching staff for taking a chance on him and is grateful for the opportunity to continue playing.

Edson Maldonado signs to Culver-Stockton College

Edson Maldonado will be heading to Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. He was a key player for the Hurricanes on both sides of the ball. He thanks God, his teammates, coaches and parents for always seeing his potential and not giving up on him.

Words from GHS Coach Ian Scott