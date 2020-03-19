Home / College Basketball / Kansas Finishes at No. 1
Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, right, low fives guard Marcus Garrett, left, after a made basket against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Kansas Finishes at No. 1

Sara Kate Dyson March 19, 2020

Although fears surrounding COVID-19 put an end to the college basketball season, the AP poll still released their final rankings. Kansas finishes at No.1.

Kansas at No. 1

The final AP poll rankings for the 2019-20 college basketball season put Kansas in the top spot for the fourth time in team history. The Jayhawks lost just three games all season, all to teams that would finish in the top 11.

One loss included falling to Duke, who finishes No. 11, in the season opener on the road. The team also lost to Villanova, ranked No. 10, but only by one point. The only home loss the Jayhawks suffered was to conference rival Baylor in January.

The team’s 28-3 record and 17-1 conference record would lead them to officially end the season on top. With the NCAA tournament officially canceled last week due to concern about COVID-19, we will never know how the Jayhawks would shape out in March Madness.

Top 10

The final AP poll rankings are almost all we can go by to judge the men’s college basketball season. With no tournament, the rankings are our final look of how things could have possibly turned out. The top 10 featured typical teams that show out every season but also left out notable teams like Duke.

Here is a list of the final top 10:

  1. Kansas
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Dayton
  4. Florida State
  5. Baylor
  6. San Diego State
  7. Creighton
  8. Kentucky
  9. Michigan State
  10. Villanova

Lack of SEC in Top 25

The final top 25 poll only featured two SEC teams. No. 8 Kentucky and No. 20 Auburn were the only ones to make the final cut.

Kentucky finished its season at 25-6 and 15-3 in the SEC. The Wildcats were the team that would represent the SEC in the final top 10 on the season.

Auburn would finish its season 25-6 overall and 12-6 in the SEC. Every Tiger loss was at the hands of a conference opponent. These losses included back-to-back losses to Alabama and Florida, neither of which would make the top 25.

While it is nearly impossible to speculate how the season would officially end with no tournament, the final AP poll aids as a final chapter for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

