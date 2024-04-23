Purdue’s Zach Edey Declares for NBA Draft

After winning back-to-back National Player of the Year awards, Purdue’s Zach Edey has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Edey played four seasons for the Boilermakers and reached the NCAA Tournament every year.
Edey’s most memorable season was this past year when the Boilermakers made it to the National Championship. However, they lost to the now back-to-back champions, the UConn Huskies.
One of the best to ever lace them up in college basketball is heading to the @NBADraft.
Go be great Z! pic.twitter.com/Qwt45HiBHH
— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 23, 2024
Senior Season
Edey improved his game every year. Averaging 25.2 points per game, the best in the nation, he was every team’s worst nightmare. Not only did he score double-digit points in every game, but he averaged a double-double to finish his senior year.
Edey showed up in every big game, whether it was the postseason or a regular-season game. For example, he dropped 40 points against Tennessee in the Elite Eight, 37 against UConn in the National Championship, and 35 against Alabama in the Indy Classic in December.
Leave a legacy. pic.twitter.com/VkeTch3Hrh
— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 17, 2024
Junior Season
In his third year, Edey averaged 22.3 points per game. The Boilermakers were set to make another run in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Boilermakers were awarded the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
Purdue would face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (FDU) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Knights would go on to defeat Edey and the Boilermakers 63-58.
Edey scored 21 points and recorded 15 rebounds in the matchup. After that season, Edey entered the NBA Draft, but he decided to return to Purdue for his final season.
Awards
- CBS Sports Player of the Year
- Naismith College Player of the Year
- AP National Player of the Year
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year
- Oscar Robertson Award/USBWA Player of the Year
- Big Ten Player of the Year; coaches, media, AP
- All-Big Ten First Team; coaches, media, AP
- Big Ten All-Defensive Team
All of these awards were earned in his final season at Purdue.
Another one.
Back-to-back on the @NaismithTrophy! pic.twitter.com/liAd9uLJV9
— Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 7, 2024
Looking Ahead to the Draft
The NBA Draft will start on June 26 in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN is projecting Edey as a top-20 pick.