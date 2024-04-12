A Look Back at Alabama Men’s Basketball’s Final Four Run

Share Facebook

The Alabama men’s basketball team advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. However, their historic season came to an abrupt end when they were unable to dethrone the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies.

Here’s a deeper look inside their Final Four run:

First Round vs. Charleston

The Crimson Tide were looking to rebound after their 102-88 loss to Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Luckily, they were the No. 4 seed in the West region.

Leading 51-34 at the half, Alabama looked to run away quickly in its first-round game, but the Cougars’ effort in the second half made Alabama hold its breath.

The Cougars scored 62 points in the second half but came up short and lost 109-96. Alabama’s Mark Sears led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring 30 points.

Second Round vs. Grand Canyon

The Lopes of GCU tested the Crimson Tide until the last whistle.

The Lopes’ Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points and eight rebounds, the highest total in both categories.

For Bama’s Mark Sears, he dropped 26 points, leading Alabama to a 72-61 win and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 vs. North Carolina

This would be the first of two No. 1 seeds the Crimson Tide would face in the NCAA Tournament. Their game against the Tar Heels was easily thee most competitive. Finding itself down 54-46 at half, Alabama needed a comeback to keep their season alive.

And Grant Nelson may have done just that, recording 24 points and 12 rebounds to help the Tide claw their way back. Nelson’s efforts led the Crimson Tide to score 43 points in the second half, holding North Carolina to only 33.

With Alabama’s 89-87 win, the Crimson Tide were heading to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history.

Elite Eight vs. Clemson

Usually, these two teams play each other in big games on the football field. However, hardwood was involved, and the two never lost their rivalry. The Crimson Tide was in another dogfight, leading 35-32 at halftime.

Alabama lived by the 3 in the game, and it was the sole reason they won. Shooting 16-36 from 3 (44.4%), Mark Sears and Alabama survived a mighty Clemson team and won 89-82.

This would send them to their first-ever Final Four appearance.

Final Four vs. UConn

Even facing Purdue in the regular season and North Carolina in the Sweet 16 could not prepare the Crimson Tide for what they faced in the Huskies. UConn was dominant and outmatched the Crimson Tide in every way.

However, Alabama stayed with the Huskies for the first half but lost its touch late in the second half. UConn led 44-40 at halftime but continued to dominate until the last whistle.

Mark Sears once again led the Crimson Tide with 24 points, but the team fell short 86-72 to the Huskies.