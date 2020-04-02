NBA looking at alternatives as regular season suspension continues

The NBA is weighing in several alternatives after its 2020 regular season was cut short. The growing health concern of COVID-19 resulted in the league pausing its regular-season games. However, the league officials are unsure whether it will be able to resume it’s regular-season as the pandemic continues to spread across the nation. Several options are being looked at.

NBA working together

Many questions are difficult to answer for the league right now. The return of the NBA will is anyone’s guess with the pandemic growing and lockdowns being forced in various states.

However, owners and players are working jointly to come up with an alternative plan in case the regular season does not resume.

Currently, the NBA is weighting in several options which include holding 25% of players remaining salaries. This means that if the NBA regular season does cancel, pay will get withheld from players. According to Brian Windhorst, this is a generous alternative.

With the regular season being pushed into what would be postseason games, how the NBA will go about its season is still unknown. With that being said, it could be possible that changes to future NBA drafts can be made during this time.

“We could see because this is now a negotiating thing, we could see a change to the draft. We could see them begin to discuss the one and done. Not for this draft obviously, but in the future ” – Windhorst

The NBA moving forward

Temporarily the 2020 season remains suspended. With speculations that the league will not return, the NBA does intend to. Over the past few weeks, several players affected have recovered including four Brooklyn nets players.

The NBA is continuing to evaluate players and make sure those who have been affected are recovering.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1245465379771691013

The suspension has allowed players to remain healthy and avoidance of the virus. With that being said, Players, coaches and owners are taking a mental break before the league figures out its next move.