Trinity Thomas top-4 finalist for Honda Award

The University of Florida has proven to be a top sports program in the country year after year. Most noteworthy, the Gator gymnastics program has earned nine SEC titles and three NCCA championships since 2013.

While the Gators gymnastics program is having an outstanding season with a perfect 10-0 overall record and 7-0 in the conference, the Gators were hit with some tough news. Due to COVID-19, their perfect season has unfortunately come to a halt. Despite the season being cut short, Trinity Thomas truly stepped into the spotlight.

Thomas made a name for herself after being nominated as one of the top four finalist for the college gymnastics Honda Award. The Honda Award recognizes the top college female athlete in 12 different sports every season. Certainly, the Gators are rooting for her to take the title home. Most noteworthy, all gymnasts nominated for the Honda Award have earned a perfect score of 10.0 in three different events throughout the 2019-20 season.

Who is Trinity Thomas

Trinity Thomas is a sophomore who is an all-around position gymnast for the Gators. She had an outstanding season for the program with an outstanding list of achievements:

10-time All-America 1 NCAA/ 9 WCGARegular season.

Gymnasts with maximum five All-Amercian Honors.

only 2022 gymnast with a 10.0 in three different events.

SEC Vault Champion.

2020& 2019 WCGA region 5 Gymnast of the year

Lead Gators with 28 events wins in 2020

Eight SEC Gymnast appearance of the week (the most in a single season)

SEC Academic Honor Roll

Set a collegiate record to win a title at Georgia.

Winning SEC Conference tournament 2019

Thomas finished her sophomore season ranked No. 1 in floor exercises where she scored perfect 10.0 scores throughout the season. Likewise, the other three finalist nominated for the award are Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma), Kyla Ross (UCLA) and Lexy Remler (Minnesota).

Alongside four other Gators gymnasts alumni in Kytra Hunter, Bridget Sloan, and Alex McMurtry , Thomas is the fifth Gator in line to take it to Gainesville.

Finally, the NCAA administration is submitting votes based on the rankings of the individuals and scores earned through the season. The winner of the award is announced next week and Gators remain hopeful.