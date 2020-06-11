Urban Meyer talks the year 2020, coaching, Dan Mullen, and more

Urban Meyer is a household name to college football fan. The father of three served as Florida football’s head coach from 2005 until 2010. He has coached several teams and worked with many people including current Gator coach Dan Mullen.

Meyer and Mullen

Urban Meyer’s relationship with Dan Mullen dates back to the 90s. Mullen served as the Offensive Coordinator during Meyer’s stint in Gainesville. Together they won two national championships.

Meyer spoke with Steve Russell on Sportscene about his memories working alongside Mullen.

Additionally, he shared what the two most important things for college football coaches. He praised Mullen’s ability to build a program and create a new environment.

He has seen firsthand Mullen’s talent as a leader, and Urban knows how important leadership is to the success of a team. Mullen has produced back-to-back winning season’s and Bowl victories. Many have projected him to take the Gators to the playoffs.

“If you have questionable leadership, that’s all on the coach,” – Urban Meyer

The year 2020 and college football

2020 has been a crazy year to say the least. Everyone has been impacted one way or another. The 55 year old highlighted the idea that history books will have so much to share about this year.

For college football specifically, the Ohio native mentioned that teams with a new quarterback are going to have a harder time adjusting.

With barely any spring practices, most teams have been doing home workouts. Some college have opened up facilities but not all. Teams are going to face competitive disadvantages once season starts. Depending in which state your college is, you may or may not be practicing right now. This is going to put some team’s ahead of others.

You can’t start practice until August, but someone else started practice on June 16, that’s competitive disadvantage,” – Urban Meyer

Despite this, the likelihood of a 2020 college football season is high. The former Gator coach is almost certain that fans will see the orange and blue kick off in the Swamp.