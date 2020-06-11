Ingram Talks Hawthorne, Current Climate, Mullen

Hawthorne Hornets football head coach and former NFL and Gators Tight End Cornelius Ingram joined WRUF’s Sportscene yesterday. While on the show, Ingram chatted with host Steve Russell about his work at Hawthorne High School. Before we get into that, since it was his birthday Wednesday, a quick happy birthday to Coach Ingram.

Ingram has been part of Hawthorne’s successful sports programs, and they’re getting recognized.

Recently, Hawthorne received the award for the best 1A sports school. Hawthorne’s resume for the award featured state titles for girls’ and boys’ basketball. Ingram lead Hornets football to an 8-4 record and reached the regional semifinals.

Preparing to Play Amid COVID-19

This week, Florida high school sports resumed practices. Ingram said the team is almost back to its normal routine, but they still have to be cautious. According to Ingram, specific COVID-19 guidelines need to be followed.

After three months of little action, Ingram, the players and the other coaches are excited to get back to work.

Ingram On the Current Climate of the Country

When asked about the current climate in America regarding racism and police brutality, Ingram said he wants people to try to understand. He encourages non-black Americans who have a voice to speak out to please do so. Despite the dark times we are in, Ingram feels if everyone comes together, we can get through this.

Ingram said he had not any issues in his own personal experience, and fortunately, he said, there have not been issues in the Alachua area.

A Word on Florida HC Dan Mullen

Ingram played for Florida when Dan Mullen was the offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. When asked what makes Mullen a good coach, Ingram said it was Mullen’s ability to evaluate talent.

A lot of it also has to do with the players believing in Mullen.