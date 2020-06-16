MLB Return to Play Still Uncertain

It seems like a never-ending carousel ride. The negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association have finally seemed to come to a halt. This comes after the league’s latest proposal on Saturday was once again rejected by the MLBPA.

The Players’ Association will not make a counteroffer. They decided to play the waiting game and let the MLB create its own kind of schedule.

But, based on what was said by commissioner Rob Manfred Monday night, the possibility of a season being played isn’t looking promising.

Where Things Stand Now

Manfred’s comments came after league owners held a conference call Monday discussing possible plans for the 2020 season.

While the MLB has the authority to form the schedule it would like, the league would still need to collaborate with the MLBPA on making sure proper safety and health protocols are put in place before baseball can be played. That was a topic that was stressed among the owners in Monday’s conference.

Additionally, there is also concern that a season won’t take place. This is based on what the commissioner’s office told the Players’ Association on Monday as well. It said that it will not move forward with forming a schedule until the MLBPA waives its right to argue that management broke a March agreement between the differing sides.

Whether the two sides can come together remains to be seen. But Manfred said what has transpired these last few weeks have been nothing short of catastrophic for the league.

Furthermore, Manfred said that he understands players are frustrated with what has taken place, but the only way to get back on the field and workout issues surrounding health and safety protocols is by talking.

What Lies Ahead

There is no doubt that what has ensued over the last month or so between baseball and its players is a black eye for the sport. And ESPN baseball analyst Mark Teixeira said the situation has “spun out of control.”

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan however believes a return to baseball is on the horizon due in large part to the outcry from players over Manfred’s recent comments.

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.

Sound used in this story is courtesy of ABC Newscall.