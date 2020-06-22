Home / Baseball / No Deal: Imposed MLB Season To Come
No Deal: Imposed MLB Season To Come

Harrison Smajovits June 22, 2020 Baseball, MLB 48 Views

On Monday evening, the MLBPA rejected MLB’s 60-game proposal to start the season. All negotiating is over. The voter agreed to impose a season shortly after.

The vote to reject the owner’s proposal wan an overwhelming “no.” The vote? 33 to 5.

One of the bigger factors in rejecting this proposal was likely the loss of the right to file a grievance. And, of course, there’s a lot of money in the mix one way or another, and the players might just want the imposed season already.

What now?

As the players have been chanting on twitter: when and where–I guess.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, MLB has asked if the players can report by July 1. They also asked if the players will sign off on health-and-safety protocols. The players have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to answer.

Manfred’s imposed season is rumored to be 60 games. It probably will be. Expanded playoffs may have just went out the window. An implemented season is basically a shortened season with much of the regular season protocols.

Deal or no deal, we’ll likely see an altered schedule that limits travel like the ones that leaked back in April. While MLB and the players rejected playing in a bubble, that doesn’t mean that teams will play in their usual stadiums. With COVID cases jumping Arizona and Florida, this could force the Rays, Marlins and Diamondback to find new homes. The Blue Jays’ home could be anywhere because of issues crossing the border.

Maybe MLB decides to do some variation of hubs. If some teams already can’t play in home parks, they might as well have everyone meet in one place. Or two. Or Three.

Getting a Season Started Isn’t the End of It

There could be a season in 2020, but the war between the owners and players isn’t over. There’s still the CBA to deal with at the end of 2021. This could make next season a massive headache as well, if not worse (because can’t count out that it gets worse).

Everyone should make the most of what we’re getting in a 2020 season. When 2021 comes, we might be right back here again.

