Bubba Wallace Finds Noose in Stall

It hasn’t even been two weeks since NASCAR banned the confederate flag. On Sunday afternoon, at the Talladega Superspeedway, a noose was found in the garage stall belonging to Bubba Wallace. NASCAR and the FBI have started investigations into the act. Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, called the act a “despicable act of racism and hatred.”

Earlier this month, Bubba Wallace spoke out in the call for change in the fight against racism. One of his calls was for the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR races. NASCAR took to opportunity to do just that. Before the race was rained out, a plane could be seen overhead towing the confederate flag. Along with it: a sign saying “defund NASCAR.” A group of cars draped with the flag drove by the venue in protest as well.

Fellow Drivers Speak Out Against Act

NASCAR drivers came to Bubba Wallace’s side after the incident.

Driver Michael McDowell tweeted, “God help us. The level of evil it takes to do something like this is disgusting. This is enraging and heartbreaking all at the same time. ”

Early Monday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. simply tweeted “Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow.”

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

The race in which the incident occurred was postponed due to rain until Monday. Wallace will participate in the race.