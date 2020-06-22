Home / NASCAR / Bubba Wallace Finds Noose in Stall
Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Bubba Wallace Finds Noose in Stall

Harrison Smajovits June 22, 2020 NASCAR 23 Views

It hasn’t even been two weeks since NASCAR banned the confederate flag. On Sunday afternoon, at the Talladega Superspeedway, a noose was found in the garage stall belonging to Bubba Wallace. NASCAR and the FBI have started investigations into the act. Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, called the act a “despicable act of racism and hatred.”

Earlier this month, Bubba Wallace spoke out in the call for change in the fight against racism. One of his calls was for the banning of the confederate flag at NASCAR races. NASCAR took to opportunity to do just that. Before the race was rained out, a plane could be seen overhead towing the confederate flag. Along with it: a sign saying “defund NASCAR.” A group of cars draped with the flag drove by the venue in protest as well.

Fellow Drivers Speak Out Against Act

NASCAR drivers came to Bubba Wallace’s side after the incident.

Driver Michael McDowell tweeted, “God help us. The level of evil it takes to do something like this is disgusting. This is enraging and heartbreaking all at the same time. ”

Early Monday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. simply tweeted “Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow.”

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

The race in which the incident occurred was postponed due to rain until Monday. Wallace will participate in the race.

Tags

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football in 2019 and contributes to WRUF's Trending Now segments. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since Jan. 2019.

Check Also

Dabo Swinney yells at official

Dabo Swinney and former Clemson players address issues regarding racism

Black Lives Matter protests are in full focus on account of issues regarding racism in …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties