SEC Football Preview: Mizzouri vs Alabama

SEC football is back in effect, kicking off tomorrow. All-SEC teams open their season in spirits of taking home a win in their first game of the 2020 season.

Crimson Tide Football

Alabama, a powerhouse football program, kicks off its season opener on the road in the Memorial Stadium taking on the Missouri Tigers.

This Crimson Tide comes into this game ranked number two in the AP Top-25 polls. Alabama will be traveling with the majority of its roster due to COVID- 19 test coming back negative for players.

Alabama goes into this game being lead by head coach Nick Saban and starting quarterback Mac Jones. Jones took over for Tua Tagovailoa last season after going down with a hip injury against Mississippi State.

Coming into this season, the Crimson Tide look to get back to being a dominate program in the SEC and college football. Alabama failed to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2019. This was the first time since 2014.

Alabama has 18 current win streaks against SEC East opponents. Its last loss to an SEC East team was over 10 years ago on Oct. 9, 2010, vs South Carolina.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri comes into this game ranked fourth in SEC East, looking to take home their season opener against a ranked team. This will be Missouri’s first time opening its season against a nationally ranked team.

The Tigers will start their season opener missing 12 players from the roster due to numerous COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Missing out 12 players for this Mizzou team may be a rough start for their head coach in his first debut as head coach.

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is in his first year of head coaching with the Missouri Tigers. He recently coached at Appalachian State leading them to a 12-1 record and Sun Belt Title in 2019 before taking the job at Missouri.

Kick-off for this SEC match-up will be 7 p.m.