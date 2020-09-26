Kyle to Kyle Remains Key to Gators

Being named Kyle is all the rage for the fifth-ranked Florida Gators. Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts led the charge as the Gators defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 51-35.

In Trask We Trust

After stepping up following the injury to Feleipe Franks, the question remained if Kyle Trask was capable of repeating his success in 2020. While the opponent was Ole Miss, it cannot be argued that Trask did not appear to skip a beat. Trask went 30 for 42 with 416 passing yards. On top of that, he threw six touchdown passes. In the game, Trask threw the most touchdown passes by a Florida quarterback since Chris Leak in 2004 against South Carolina. Before we forget, Trask did not throw an interception the entire game.

Just a fun fact, if Trask had secured one more touchdown pass in the game, he would have had as many touchdowns in the game as he had interceptions during all of last season.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said he thought it was great to have a veteran quarterback like Trask to help take control of the offense as he did.

Throw it to Pitts

How often does someone get to say that their go-to target downfield has the same name as them? Not many.

Since Trask took over the Gators starting job, Kyle Pitts has been one of his top targets. Pitts definitely showed that in the game. Pitts caught eight of the nine passes that game. He racked up 170 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He beat his previous high for receiving yards by 62 yards.

Onto Week Two

The Gators will have their first home game of the season next Saturday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Florida is expected to move up in the AP Poll following the loss by third-ranked Oklahoma to Kansas State. But we will have to wait until Sunday to find out where they actually end up.

Kickoff for next week’s game is set for noon.