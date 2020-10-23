Home / College Football / Alabama vs. Tennessee Preview
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. DeVonta Smith could be tearing up the NFL instead of the Southeastern Conference. The Alabama standout has 38 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in four games. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Alabama vs. Tennessee Preview

Madi Camporese October 23, 2020

It’s the third Saturday in October–except on the fourth Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to take on the Tenessee Volunteers.

For the past 13 years, the Crimson Tide have beaten the Volunteers every October and are looking to extend that streak 14.

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Head Coach Nick Saban and his roll tide are coming off a huge 41-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. This huge top-five victory along with their steamrolling of opponents will make them a tough matchup for the Vols. Alabama has stomped its competition this year, with its lowest winning margin at 15 points.

Covid Complications

Leading up to game time versus Gerogia, Saban had a lot of uncertainty about his status to coach after testing positive for Corona. That same week he tested negative three times, which allowed him to coach versus Georgia.

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2020, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks off the field after losing to Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. (Chris Shimek/The Decatur Daily via AP, File)

Tennessee Volunteers (2-2)

Kentucky
Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8) break away from Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) after a catch in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 34-7 loss against Kentucky to put them at a .500 record. They are hoping to break their two-game losing streak after back to back losses to Kentucky and Georgia this Saturday.

Ahead of their contest this weekend, Tennessee redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Montgomery announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“I will be entering my name into the transfer portal,” Montgomery said on Twitter.

Game time is set for 3:30 pm this Saturday on CBS.

