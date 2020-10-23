Alabama vs. Tennessee Preview

It’s the third Saturday in October–except on the fourth Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road to take on the Tenessee Volunteers.

For the past 13 years, the Crimson Tide have beaten the Volunteers every October and are looking to extend that streak 14.

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Head Coach Nick Saban and his roll tide are coming off a huge 41-24 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. This huge top-five victory along with their steamrolling of opponents will make them a tough matchup for the Vols. Alabama has stomped its competition this year, with its lowest winning margin at 15 points.

Covid Complications

Leading up to game time versus Gerogia, Saban had a lot of uncertainty about his status to coach after testing positive for Corona. That same week he tested negative three times, which allowed him to coach versus Georgia.

Tennessee Volunteers (2-2)

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 34-7 loss against Kentucky to put them at a .500 record. They are hoping to break their two-game losing streak after back to back losses to Kentucky and Georgia this Saturday.

Ahead of their contest this weekend, Tennessee redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Montgomery announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“I will be entering my name into the transfer portal,” Montgomery said on Twitter.

Game time is set for 3:30 pm this Saturday on CBS.