Gator legend Jack Youngblood is next Mr. Two Bits

Former Florida All-American and NFL Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood returns to Gainesville this Saturday. Youngblood will serve as Mr. Two Bits in the Gators’ football matchup versus Missouri.

The legendary defensive end played for Florida from 1968 to 1970 before being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1971. Youngblood played for the Rams for 14 seasons and dominated NFL quarterbacks.

He will return to the Swamp virtually on Saturday, upholding the Florida pregame tradition of Mr. Two Bits. Youngblood reflected on his time with the Gators, recalling moments from George Edmondson, the original Mr. Two Bits.

Success in the Swamp

Youngblood arrived in Gainesville in 1967 as an under appreciated recruit. The lanky linebacker out of high school drew no interest from any college other than Florida. Florida State staff told him he would never play a snap of college football. They couldn’t be more wrong.

Upon his arrival, Youngblood was 6’4 and 185 pounds. He switched to defensive end and by the time he left Florida, he measured 6’5 and 248 pounds.

As Youngblood bulked up, he became one of the most menacing defensive linemen the SEC has ever seen. He totaled 29 sacks over his college career and was selected as a first-team All American in 1970. He drew national attention with a five-sack game against Florida State in 1969.

Youngblood is one of the best athletes in University of Florida history. He is one of six players in the Gators’ Football Ring of Honor.

Post-Gator Career

After a decorated career at Florida, Youngblood entered the 1971 NFL Draft, going 20th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

Serving as a backup to Hall of Famer Deacon Jones in his first season, Youngblood did so well that Jones was traded after the season.

He anchored the defense in Los Angeles for over a decade, making seven straight Pro Bowls from 1973 to 1979. He also posted five first-team All-Pro appearances during that span.

Youngblood finished his career with the Rams with an unofficial 151.5 sacks, good for fifth most all-time today.