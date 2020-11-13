Keyontae Johnson on Top as The Gators Finishe Fourth in Conference

Keyontae Johnson does it all. He can be the best offensive player on the field as well as the best defensive one.

Johnson will start the 2020-21 SEC tournament as the Preseason Player of the Year, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. This distinction earned Johnson a spot on the first-team All-SEC squad.

In truth, the pick was obvious. As a sophomore, the Gator was already winning everything. Johnson has averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in 67 games, totaling 725 points and 450 rebounds. He earned All-SEC honors in his sophomore campaign after leading the Gators with 14.0 points per game.

Johnson’s Last Season Stats

If more proof was needed, he averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds, second-most on the team, and also led the Gators with 38 steals. He earned first-team coaches and second-team AP All-SEC honors.

Johnson in Gator’s Basketball History

His outstanding performance has not only earned him national recognition, but it also has been putting Johnson in the Gator’s dynasty.

After having eight double-doubles, including three 20-point and 10-rebound games, he has surpassed Marreese Speights who had four in 2007-08.

He has become the fourth Gator to score 24 or more points on seven or fewer field attempts since 1996, joining KeVaughn Allen, Matt Walsh, and Eddie Shannon.

He was also the fourth in that time to make 15 or more free throws, joining Kerry Blackshear, Joakim Noah, and Taurean Green.

Florida Gator Basketball

Meanwhile, Florida Gator basketball was chosen to finish fourth in the preseason poll.

The Gators are set to start balling on Nov 25, facing UMass in the Basketball Hall of Fame Bubbleville.

The SEC season will officially begin at the end of December and runs through March 3. Florida Basketball will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in their opening game on Dec 30.