Guard Lavender Briggs Looks to Lead Florida Women’s Basketball

Florida women’s basketball sophomore guard Lavender Briggs knows this season is about improving and putting her program on the map. After a breakout performance her freshman season, Briggs and the rest of the Gators want to take the necessary steps to grow into a top SEC team.

The biggest goal for Briggs and the Gators is to tighten up and win the close games.

Freshman Phenom

During the 2019-2020 season, Briggs established herself as one of the Gators’ top offensive players. As a freshman, Briggs led the team in scoring average with 15 points per game. This was the highest-scoring average by a freshman since 1991 and the second-highest by a freshman in Gator women’s basketball history.

Additionally, Briggs continued to pile on the accomplishments earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Briggs finished the season with 435 points and 61 assists in 29 games.

Furthermore, Briggs led the Gators in field goals and three-pointers.

Her freshman season prepared Briggs for the toughness and knowledge it takes to be a top player in the SEC.

Briggs established herself as an integral member of the Florida offense in her freshman campaign. Her first season gave her time to grow and step into a leadership role in her sophomore season.

Last season, Briggs’ learned from your mistakes and losses. On the other hand, you can also learn how to pick yourself back up and focus on getting better.

"play hard and when you do fall, pick your self up and become even better from it" 💯🗣️👏 some big perspective from @lavbriggs pic.twitter.com/Mwv8CDUeDv — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) November 10, 2020

Briggs Seeking Improvement

When it comes to Briggs’ mentality, on the court it’s all business. Briggs’ work ethic and dedication to improving her personal game makes her a leader on and off the court.

Knowing her role on offense, Briggs wants to improve her handles and consistency. The sophomore guard wants to place an emphasis on becoming a more accurate shooter and knocking down shots.

Additionally, she wants to tighten up on turnovers and increase her shooting percentage in the 2020-2021 season.

However, her main focus is becoming the best player she can be in order to help her teammates.

Briggs’ team mentality gives her the drive to focus on creating scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates.

Florida Leadership

Briggs alongside redshirt senior Kiara Smith will be the top offensive players for this Florida team. Smith is quick to the rim and able to create scoring opportunities for her teammates as a generous ball handler. Smith led the Gators last season with 99 assists through 29 games played.

The relationship between Briggs and Smith on and off the court makes them a dynamic duo. Smith has been a leader for Briggs during her time at Florida.

The Gators will have redshirt senior Danielle Rainey back on the court after suffering a season-ending knee injury. Despite her injury, Rainey proved to be a strong vocal leader for the Gators.

Florida opens up their season on Nov. 25 against Grambling State University.