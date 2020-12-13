Keyontae Johnson Still Hospitalized But Remains Stable

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court. Per Communications Director for UFAA Denver Parler, Johnson remains hospitalized at Tallahassee Memorial.

The update stated his condition as critical but stable. Johnson’s family has been flown in to be by his side. Florida head coach Mike White and Associate AD for Sports Health Dave Werner stayed in Tallahassee as well. Besides them, the rest of the Gators traveled back to Gainesville.

Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition and will stay at Tallahassee Memorial overnight. Head coach Mike White will also remain with Keyontae in Tallahassee at the hospital overnight. — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 12, 2020

In UF’s status update on the Gators’ forward, Florida AD Scott Stricklin stated his appreciation for the medical caring for him.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” Stricklin said. “Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they feel the support of the Gator Nation.”

The reason why Johnson collapsed remains unknown.

Early in the first half of the Florida-Florida State men’s basketball game, Johnson collapsed on the court during a Gators timeout. Medical staff needed a stretcher to carry him off the court.

The game continued and the Gators well to the Seminoles 83-71. But the final did not matter to the Gator Nation. It may not even matter to FSU either. FSU Men’s Basketball tweeted their support for Johnson when the incident happened.

Our thoughts and prayers with Keyontae Johnson and @GatorsMBK 🙏 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 12, 2020

This story is still in development, and updates will follow as more information is released.