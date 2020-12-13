Home / Feature Sports News / Keyontae Johnson Still Hospitalized But Remains Stable
Gators forward Keyontae Johnson
Gators' Forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates during a game against No. 18 Xavier on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Credit @GatorsMBK on Twitter.)

Keyontae Johnson Still Hospitalized But Remains Stable

Harrison Smajovits December 13, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball 366 Views

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court. Per Communications Director for UFAA Denver Parler, Johnson remains hospitalized at Tallahassee Memorial.

The update stated his condition as critical but stable. Johnson’s family has been flown in to be by his side. Florida head coach Mike White and Associate AD for Sports Health Dave Werner stayed in Tallahassee as well. Besides them, the rest of the Gators traveled back to Gainesville.

In UF’s status update on the Gators’ forward, Florida AD Scott Stricklin stated his appreciation for the medical caring for him.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” Stricklin said. “Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they feel the support of the Gator Nation.”

The reason why Johnson collapsed remains unknown.

Early in the first half of the Florida-Florida State men’s basketball game, Johnson collapsed on the court during a Gators timeout. Medical staff needed a stretcher to carry him off the court.

The game continued and the Gators well to the Seminoles 83-71. But the final did not matter to the Gator Nation. It may not even matter to FSU either. FSU Men’s Basketball tweeted their support for Johnson when the incident happened.

This story is still in development, and updates will follow as more information is released.

Tags

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also contributes to WRUF's Gainesville Sports Center segments and makes appearances on the Clash on Harp on Sports. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019 as well.

Check Also

Gators set to take on rival Florida State

This weekend is another addition of the Sunshine Showdown, except on the basketball court as …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties