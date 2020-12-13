Glennon Benched, Minshew Returns as Jaguars Fall to Titans

The (1-12) Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed the (9-4) Tennessee Titans to TIAA Bank Field for a rematch of their AFC South Week 2 meeting on Sunday.

The AFC South division leaders left Jacksonville with another win, defeating the Jaguars 31-10.

Jaguars Give Up Early Lead

The Titans never let the score get close in Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Mike Glennon and the Jacksonville offense managed to march down field in their opening drive. After driving the ball to field goal range, kicker Aldrick Rosas slipped on the field goal attempt, setting up the Titans opening touchdown drive.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Titans got things rolling in the first quarter. On Tennessee’s opening drive, Tannehill tossed a 37-yard flee flicker to A.J. Brown for a one-handed touchdown catch.

The Jaguars offense couldn’t get things going in the opening half. A shaky start for the Jaguars put the pressure on the defense to keep them in the game. A forced fumble from Jacksonville’s Dawuane Smoot lead to a fumble recovery by Doug Costin.

Back on offense, the Jaguars kicker, Rosas, returned to the field to drive in a 53-yard field goal. The Titans remained in the lead 7-3.

Tennessee responded with an aggressive run game from Derrick Henry. Henry put the Titans up 14-3 with a 27-yard rushing touchdown.

With seconds remaining in the first half, the Titans knocked in a field goal to put them up 17-3 heading into halftime.

The Return of Gardner Minshew

The third quarter belonged completely to the Titans. On the opening drive of the second half, Tannehill threw his second touchdown of the day to Geoff Swaim. Tannehill finished the day with 212 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tennessee defense started getting in on the action in the third quarter. Titans’ cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Glennon, setting up another Tennessee touchdown.

Henry posted his second touchdown of the day with a one-yard run to put the Titans up 31-3.

Henry continued to be a dominant force for the Tennessee run game recording 215 yards. According to NFL Research, Henry recorded his fourth game with 200 plus rushing yards and two plus rushing touchdowns. The Tennessee running back holds the NFL record for the most games with this accomplishment.

On the following drive, quarterback Gardner Minshew returned to the field for the first time since his thumb injury. Glennon was benched to give Minshew a chance to spark the Jacksonville offense. In his first game since October, Minshew led the Jaguars to their only touchdown drive of the game.

A five-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to Keelan Cole Sr. cut the Titans’ lead 31-10.

Robinson Joins NFL Record Books

Jacksonville rookie running back James Robinson entered the record books against the Titans. Robinson reached the 1,000 rushing yard mark in the Jaguars Week 14 matchup.

The running back became one of just four undrafted rookies to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Robinson finished the day with 67 yards on 12 carries.

Up Next for the Jaguars

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone will have a toss up at the quarterback position. Minshew’s 178 yards and a touchdown outshined Glennon’s 85 yards and an interception.

The Jaguars return to the field on Sunday, December 20 for a meeting with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.