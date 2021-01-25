Bills Future Remains Bright Despite Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills’ incredible season came to an end with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-24 in the AFC Championship. This loss at Arrowhead Stadium will serve as nothing but fuel for the Bills and their future.

During a season filled with uncertainty, the Bills were certainly able to prove that they have made substantial progress by ending their 17-year playoff drought. The Bills not only made their first playoff appearance this season since 1999 but also earned their first division title since 1995 by breaking the New England Patriots’ stronghold on the AFC East. There is no doubt that the Bills will enter next season as the favorite in the AFC East, and one of the top contenders among the AFC teams.

It was a season we’ll never forget, in a year that was challenging for all of us. You were with us every step of the way, #BillsMafia. Thank you for being the best there is. We’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/oOvMKKQYOj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 25, 2021

Josh Allen Takes the Loss Personally

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known to face the outcome of any game personally. Within the last minutes of the game, Josh Allen’s emotions got the best of him. Allen drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by throwing the ball at a Chiefs player.

These emotions did not keep Allen down following the loss. During his postgame interview, Allen assured Buffalo fans that this loss will serve as motivation to come back stronger next season.

The 24-year-old quarterback has been a breakout star this season. With a season total of 4,544 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, Allen had thrust himself into the NFL MVP’s discussion. Regardless of the tough loss to the Chiefs, Allen has led the Bills to a monumental season that brought hope back to many Buffalo fans.

Stefon Diggs Stood Alone and Watched Chiefs Celebrate

Rather than head to the locker room, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs chose to stay on the field and observe the Chiefs’ celebration from afar. This scene will surely serve as motivation for the sixth-year wideout, who had a stand-out first season with the Bills.

This season, Diggs finished as the league’s leading receiver. He led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, with a season total of 127 receptions and 1,535 yards.