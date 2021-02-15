Magic defeated by Phoenix Suns

On Valentine’s Day evening, the Phoenix Suns rolled to their sixth-straight win as they defeated the Orlando Magic 109-90. Orlando has lost eight of its past 10 to fall to 10-18 on the season, while the Suns improved to 17-9.

the third quarter has ended. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 15, 2021

Cole Anthony injured his right shoulder during the second quarter of Tuesday’s 106-97 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Aminu has been out for a long time due to an injured knee and multiple procedures. Evan Fournier, the team’s fourth-leading scorer, had missed back to back games because of low back spasms. Currently, all but Ennis are on red status while Ennis remains on a day to day status after not being able to play in Sunday’s game.

The following players have also been ruled out for tonight's game against the Suns:

– Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee injury maintenance)

– Cole Anthony (strained right shoulder)

– James Ennis (strained right groin)

– Evan Fournier (low back spasms) — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 15, 2021

Booker MVP

The Suns burned hot as they jumped out to a 14-2 lead. Meanwhile, Orlando missed 12 of its first 13 shots. The offensive woes continue right at tip off.

While the Magic sputtered with hardly anyone active for the game, Devin Booker went in for the early kill, scoring 17 points before Monty Williams called a timeout with about three minutes to spare. Some people might called this game Booker vs. what’s left of the Magic.

Booker scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Suns cruised to their sixth-straight victory, beating the Magic 109-90 in a game that was never really close. Booker has been on his game recently on a winning high. His stats remain the same as previous seasons, but his mentality is on a whole new level and it is definitely showing.

Looking Ahead

The Suns host Brooklyn on Tuesday night and on Wednesday the Magic will take on the New York Knicks with hopes of a better turn out than their Sunday evening went.