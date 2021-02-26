Florida Gators Women’s Basketball Welcomes Georgia Bulldogs on Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, FL-. Gators women’s basketball will host 17th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Sunday at noon at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Set to begin at 1:oo p.m. on ESPN U. The game has been slated to start at noon on ESPN 2.

The Gators will celebrate their four seniors: Kiki Smith, Danielle Rainey, Cydnee Kinslow and Emily Sullivan.

Gators vs Bulldogs

The Bulldogs lead the series 60-17, last month’s game was the most recent Gators’ lost 58-68 against that team. The Bulldogs are the second-most played opponent for the Gators. They have remained a challenge for the Gators. The last time the gators won a game against Georgia was back to February 2017.

This game is their second matchup this season. This could be a chance for the Gators to end their losing streak against the Bulldogs, which is seven. It can be a way for them to redeem themselves as the Gators haven’t won any of their last three games.

Gators this season

The Gators have lost 11 of their 27 games this season, with five of them either canceled, postponed or rescheduled. However, the team has managed to average 73.1 points per game with a 3.9 scoring margin. Senior Smith leads the team’s scoring board averaging 18.5 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs this season

The Lady Bulldogs have lost their last game against University of Kentucky on Thursday. That game marked their fifth lost for this season. The Georgia Bulldogs average 71.1 points per game with a scoring margin of 12.2. Their top scorer this season, Staiti Jenna, has averaged 13.9 points per game.

About the Game

Both teams are playing their last game for their regular season.

Sunday will mark the Gators’ 12th nationally-televised game and first appearance on ESPN 2. The last time the Gators played a nationally-televised game was December 2017 at Auburn. UF’s 12 games on national television are its most since the 2014-15 season, according to Florida Gators’ website. On the other end are the Lady Bulldogs, who will play their 15th game on national television this season.