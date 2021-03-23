Jacksonville Jaguars Welcome Phillip Dorsett Back To Florida

The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired wide receiver, Phillip Dorsett. The Jaguars agreed on signing Dorsett as an unrestricted free agent.

History

Phillip Dorsett was a first-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was with the Indianapolis Colts during 2015-2016. The Colts then traded Dorsett to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett in September of 2017. Dorsett was with the New England Patriots from 2017-2019.

He later signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 but was sidelined with a foot injury. Dorsett had foot surgery and recovery took longer than expected and missed out on the 202o season.

Dorsett is currently 28 years old, 5’10 and 192 pounds. He has 124 receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns for the 71 games that he has played.

Looking Ahead

As Dorsett returns to play for the 2021 season he hopes to go out there and help his team win.

“I’m a team guy I want to go out there and win and that’s my thing,” Dorsett stated, “Whatever I can do whatever they ask me to do I’m just going to do it because I just want to win.”

Dorsett stated Coach Meyer played a big factor in him joining the team, “his philosophy aligns with my philosophy” Dorsett stated.

Dorsett looks forward to being back home in Florida and give his team his all.

Looking At The Team

The Jaguars have also come in agreements with 10 other restricted free agents.