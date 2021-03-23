The Rockets shows signs of life, beating Toronto Monday.
The Rockets defeated the Raptors 117-99 on Monday. Photo courtesy of @HoustonRockets.

Rockets Stop Slump, Defeat Toronto

Matthew Bell March 23, 2021 Basketball, NBA 36 Views

After a historic 20-game slide, the Houston Rockets are victorious once more.

No Favors for the Franchise

Beginning with a 111-106 defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 6, victory eluded Houston for over a month.

Some of these games were not close. A 20-point loss to the Sacramento Kings. A 27-point loss at the hands of the Celtics. Perhaps the worst performance for the Rockets came against the Grizzlies, who shut down Houston 133-84.

Back in the Saddle

John Wall gave Houston a glimpse of what they had been missing, earning his first Triple-Double since 2016.

The Houston bench also performed, scoring 28 points for the Rockets.

Forwards Kenyon Martin Jr. and D.J. Wilson combined for 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Guards Ben Mclemore and D.J. Augustin combined for 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

A Strong Team Win

When Houston faced off against Toronto, one aspect of Houston’s play was noticeable to point guard John Wall and head coach Stephen Silas. Teamwork.

“Everybody that stepped on the floor played great,” said Wall. “And one thing about it is, everybody was engaged for the whole 48 minutes.”

Silas was also proud of the selflessness of the team. They racked up 28 assists in the 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

“Tonight, it was a team effort. Guys weren’t necessarily worried about their own shots,” said Silas.

The ball movement was also a subject of praise from Silas.

Rockets Need to Keep Up Momentum

The 20-game kerfuffle has taken its toll on Houston, who are now 19 games behind the West-leading Utah Jazz.

The Rockets next face Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets who are even at 21-21.

Tags

About Matthew Bell

Check Also

Thompson hopes to return early next season

The Warriors haven’t been the same without the other half of their splash brothers duo …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties