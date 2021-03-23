Rockets Stop Slump, Defeat Toronto

After a historic 20-game slide, the Houston Rockets are victorious once more.

No Favors for the Franchise

Beginning with a 111-106 defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 6, victory eluded Houston for over a month.

Some of these games were not close. A 20-point loss to the Sacramento Kings. A 27-point loss at the hands of the Celtics. Perhaps the worst performance for the Rockets came against the Grizzlies, who shut down Houston 133-84.

Back in the Saddle

John Wall gave Houston a glimpse of what they had been missing, earning his first Triple-Double since 2016.

The Houston bench also performed, scoring 28 points for the Rockets.

Forwards Kenyon Martin Jr. and D.J. Wilson combined for 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. Guards Ben Mclemore and D.J. Augustin combined for 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

John Wall had himself a triple-double night! 🏀 19PTS

🏀 11REB

🏀 10AST pic.twitter.com/n0dy0vS2zJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 23, 2021

A Strong Team Win

When Houston faced off against Toronto, one aspect of Houston’s play was noticeable to point guard John Wall and head coach Stephen Silas. Teamwork.

“Everybody that stepped on the floor played great,” said Wall. “And one thing about it is, everybody was engaged for the whole 48 minutes.”

Silas was also proud of the selflessness of the team. They racked up 28 assists in the 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

“Tonight, it was a team effort. Guys weren’t necessarily worried about their own shots,” said Silas.

The ball movement was also a subject of praise from Silas.

Rockets Need to Keep Up Momentum

The 20-game kerfuffle has taken its toll on Houston, who are now 19 games behind the West-leading Utah Jazz.

The Rockets next face Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets who are even at 21-21.