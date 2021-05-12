Laura Rutledge Talks NFL Draft and College Football

Laura Rutledge, Florida Gator alum and host for ESPN and SEC Network, joined Steve Russell on “Sports Scene” to discuss the 2021 NFL draft and various other topics.

Rutledge also voiced her opinion on the Jacksonville Jaguars signing a one-year deal with Tim Tebow as a tight end.

Here is what Rutledge had to say on the Jaguars signing Tebow after drafting Trevor Lawrence.

NFL Draft

Going further into NFL talk, Rutledge discussed what surprised her in the draft. This includes defensive tackle Christian Barmore getting picked up later in the second round.

Aaron Rodgers sparked up some conversation as he may be leaving the Green Bay Packers for another team. Here is what Rutledge had to say about that.

Rutledge believes that Rodgers felt a sense of disrespect and that he will leave the Packers sometime soon.

As the Browns drafted well this year, along with having Odell Beckham Jr., Rutledge talked highly of the team. Rutledge placed heavy emphasis on how Baker Mayfield must focus on players other than Odell to get things done.

Moving into college football, Rutledge had some positive things to say about Emory Jones and the Florida Gators offense this year. She believes that Coach Dan Mullen will be able to shape Jones into a phenomenal quarterback.

To wrap things up, Rutledge touched on the rise of the Texas A&M football team and how they have progressively gotten better this year. The team successfully challenged contender Alabama in the west. Coach Jimbo Fisher will most definitely face a lot of pressure this year as hopes are high for the Aggies.