Florida Track and Field is Set for the SEC Championships

The Florida Track and Field team will head to Bryan-College Station, Texas to compete in the 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The championship season starts Thursday and heads into Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Both men’s and women’s teams are heading into the competition with 13 NCAA top-10 times and marks. Five of these are from being the top five in the nation and one is leading the NCAA as a whole.

Notable Players

On Thursday, Tomas Mardal will be looking to earn his second SEC outdoor title by competing in the Men’s Hammer Throwing event at 1 p.m. He earned his first conference title back in 2019. He currently leads the nation in the hammer throw with a personal record of 76.18 meters or 249 feet, 11 inches. This season he was awarded the SEC and national champion in weight throwing.

Also on Thursday and Saturday, Joseph Fahnbulleh will be competing in the Men’s 200 meters, while also taking part in the Men’s 100 meters on Friday. He is ranked top 10 nationally for both events. He is ranked third in the 200 with a personal time record of 20.10, while also being seventh for the 100 meters with a time of 10.08.

Gabrielle Wilkinson is competing in the Women’s 800 meters on Thursday. She is currently fifth nationally. She will also be in the Women’s 1,500 meters on Friday.

Taylor Manson is currently eighth in the 400 meter. She is competing in that event Friday.

Other Gators to look out for in the 400-meter event is Ryan Willie and Denzel Villaman. Ryan is ranked eighth and will compete in the Men’s 400 meters on Friday, while Denzel, who is ranked 9th in the Men’s 400-meter Hurdles, will be competing on Thursday.

Clayton Brown will be taking part in both the high and triple jump on Friday and Saturday. He is fourth nationally in triple and eighth in the high jump.

Claire Bryant and Natricia Hooper are two other headliner Gator jumpers. They are both sixth. Claire will be in Women’s Long Jump on Friday. Natricia will be competing in the Women’s Triple Jump on Saturday.

Up Next

The broadcasting of the Champions will begin at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday on the SEC Network+.