Mississippi State wins first College World Series Title

The Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team won their first national championship in school history. Mississippi State defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 9-0 to clinch the 2021 College World Series.

HISTORY CEMENTED IN OMAHA! The Mississippi State Bulldogs are the 2021 National Champions!#CWS x @HailStateBB pic.twitter.com/M8E4HJ66lB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) July 1, 2021

The Bulldogs previously reached the College World Series 11 times but no rings to show for it. This was the third-most of any team in college baseball coming into this season.

Bulldogs impressive on Offense and Defense

Mississippi States offense was a significant factor as they took the lead in the first inning and never looked back. Mississippi State scored two runs in the seconding inning and two more in the fifth inning, making it 5-0.

When the seventh inns came around, Logan Tanner hit a solo home run to increase the score to 6-0. Later in the inning, Kellum Clark hit a home run bringing in two runs and himself expanding the lead to 9-0.

https://twitter.com/NCAACWS/status/1410406770347028484

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Will Bednar shut down the Commodores batting lineup through the first six innings, setting the pace for closing pitcher Landon Sims to close the game. The pitching duo combined for a one-hitter in their win Wednesday night to seal the victory.

Bednar Wins Most Outstanding Player

Will Bednar was announced the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. Bednar finished the tournament with three runs allowed in 18.1 innings across three starts, striking out 26 batters and only allowing five hits.

Vandy finishes as National Runner-Up

Vandy entered as the defending national champion, having won in 2019. This season, the Commodores finished as the National Runner-Ups for the second time in schools history as they fell one win short of becoming repeat national champs after winning game one.

A season to remember. Thank you for a memorable run, Commodore Nation.#VandyBoys | #CWS pic.twitter.com/ORCZ5wJICv — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) July 1, 2021

The Commodores offense couldn’t get things rowing throughout the game, as Carter Young was the only batter to record a hit–a single in the eighth. On the pitching side, Vandy struggled to escape jams, as the Bulldogs continued to build their lead. Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker finished his time at Vanderbilt on a low note. However, left the game with a standing ovation from the crowd. He will enter the MLB Draft.

Let the Celebrations begin

Mississippi State will celebrate its 2021 national championship on Friday, July 2 at 5:30 pm. They will parade through downtown Starkville, culminating with an event inside Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium.