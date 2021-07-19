Gators Coach Dan Mullen at SEC Media Days

Monday marks the first day of the annual SEC Media Days being held in Hoover, Alabama. Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen was first to be bombarded with questions by the media as he stood firm on the podium.

Mullen, known for his timely pleasantries, didn’t take long to throw some light punches to rival Georgia.

When asked about his thoughts on Georgia being mentioned as the preseason favorite to come out of the SEC East, Mullen’s response was the highlight of the day.

Dan Mullen at SEC Media Days on Georgia being the team to beat in the SEC East: ‘Didn’t they say that last year?’ — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) July 19, 2021

The Gators claimed the throne as SEC East champs last season after defeating Georgia 44-28.

Mullen is ready for the start of the season in his fourth media as Florida coach.

The Gators will kick off their season at home against Florida Atlantic, Saturday, Sept. 4.

Expect a New Style of Offense

With the success, Mullen has had in the past with some notable quarterbacks from Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, Alex Smith. etc….. Mullen says with the transition to a more mobile quarterback like Emory Jones, expect the offense to have more balance than last year.

With few pass attempts for Jones last year, Mullen says the athleticism of Jones will become an essential part of the offense.

Also, news that former 5-star recruit and transfer Demarkus Bowman will be eligible to play this year for the Gators. Mullen confirmed that waivers have been cleared for the redshirt freshmen running back to be in uniform for the start of the season.

New transfer portal rules issued by the NCAA allow the former Clemson Tiger commit to join the fold. Bowman will be joining a packed backfield that features power back Dameon Pierce and redshirt sophomore Nay’Quan Wright