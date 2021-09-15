Patric Young gets SEC Network gig

After concluding a career overseas in EuroLeague basketball, former Florida Gator big man Patric Young is hanging up his jersey. Consequently, he will fulfill another dream this upcoming college basketball season that takes place off the court. Young is set to assume a new role with SEC Network as a college basketball studio host.

First of all God is GOOD! I thank God for everyday I am allowed to open my eyes and walk this earth. It is my pleasure to announce that I have been hired by the SEC network as a college basketball studio host. — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) September 13, 2021

Coming to terms with not playing anymore

Young spent four seasons with the Gators from 2010-14 under former head coach Billy Donovan. During his time in Gainesville, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound center was awarded a slew of accolades. He was a three-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as earning Academic All-American honors and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

After departing from Florida in 2014, Young enjoyed his career in the EuroLeague for four seasons. On the other hand, Young said battling through nicks, bruises and sprains took a toll on his mental game.

Amidst an injury-riddled career, Young decided it was time to go back home. And as he mulled over the decision to conclude his career, Young explained how no player will ever feel ready to not play anymore.

Patric Young keeping busy in the meantime

Young has without a doubt excelled both on and off the court. For instance, he is staying occupied with his Gator-centric podcast “The Young and the Rowdies.” The Gator great focuses on talking with any member involved in Florida Gator basketball, whether current or former.

After launching his podcast in October 2020, he has had the opportunity to interview other Gator greats such as Taurean Green and head coach Mike White.

As episodes will be released each week, listeners can find season two of Young’s podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Season 2 of The Young And The Young coming at you this Thursday and every Thursday until the end of the 2021-22 basketball season. First guest of the year, none other than the head ball coach @MikeWhiteUF He is jacked up after a busy off season. https://t.co/6uRxIAbLYA pic.twitter.com/zOijFBUCGR — Patric Young (@PatricYoung4) September 14, 2021

The next chapter

Patric Young’s new role off the court

Young said how his new position with SEC Network is an opportunity he has been dreaming about. During his time studying Telecommunication at the University of Florida, he visualized a role on-air when his basketball career would finish.

He is also a recent double-Gator after earning his Master’s degree in management in August.

As Young is eager to start his new role with SEC Network, keep an eye on how he continues to represent the Gator nation at the next level.