Florida Gatots Volleyball Heads To Georgia

The No. 22 ranked Florida volleyball is on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs. First, let’s take a look at the matchup for tonight’s game.

Preview

The Gators have just come off a split with Mississippi State in the SEC opening series. Florida won its first game against Mississippi on Thursday, 3-2, while losing the next game on Friday, 2-3. Georgia fell to South Carolina in its SEC opener last Wednesday 2-3.

Battled hard & came up with the W 👊 Presented by @WellsFargo // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/QQydiALjfK — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 24, 2021

This will be the 78th meeting between the Gators and the Bulldogs as Florida topped Georgia in four sets in their last contest on November 21, 2020. Florida has been dominant when matched up against Georgia, holding the 67-10 series advantage, including a 28-4 record in Athens.

Florida Gators In The SEC

During the 2021 season thus far, T’ara Ceasar holds sixth in kills per set with a 3.73 and sixth in points per set with a 4.30. Elli McKissock holds fourth in service aces per set with a 0.39 and fifth in digs per set with a 4.02. Lauren Forte is second in hitting percentage with a .454, Marlie Monserez is third in assists per set with an 11.00, and Lauren Dooley is eighth in blocks per set with a 1.18.

For the conference, Florida is ranked in the Top-10 in the following categories.

Hitting percentage: 2nd (.282)

Opponent hitting percentage: 10th (.202)

Assists per set: 3rd (12.95)

Kills per set: 6th (13.75)

Blocks per set: 5th (2.47)

Service aces per set: 3rd (1.57)

Digs per set: 9th (13.80)

Last Time Against Georgia

The last time the Gators matched up against the Bulldogs, T’ara Ceasar led Florida on offense, posting a team-high 18 kills in the match, and Marlie Monserez dished out 47 assists in the four-setter.

Florida recorded eight blocks on the night as a team, with Lauren Dooley posting six blocks and Nnedi Okammor posting two. Four Gators tallied double-digit digs for Florida, with Monserez leading the way with 17.

Florida v. Georgia

The first serve is slated to start at 7 p.m. on ESPNU with Eric Frede and Katie George on the call. The match can also be heard on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM.