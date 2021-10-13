The Atlanta Braves pose fopr a photo after Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4 to advance to the NCLS. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves heading to second-straight NLCS

Victoria Edwards October 13, 2021 Atlanta Braves, Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs 200 Views

The Atlanta Braves ousted the Milwaukee Brewers in their 5-4 come-from-behind win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Consequently, the Braves will now advance to the NL Championship Series for their second season in a row.

https://twitter.com/BravesOnBally/status/1448094020337639432

National League Division Series

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers recap

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out on top early in Game 4 on Tuesday. After that, Milwaukee and Atlanta would begin a back-and-forth scoring affair.

After three scoreless innings, Brewers’ Omar Narvaez singled to allow Avisail Garcia to score. Additionally, Luis Urias advanced to third. Milwaukee centerfielder Lorenzo Cain followed with a single to center field. Subsequently, he allowed Urias to score and give the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Nonetheless, the Atlanta Braves were quick to answer with two scores in the bottom of the fourth. Braves leftfielder Eddie Rosario hit a two-run single, allowing scores by Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud to even up the game.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to Rowdy Tellez slugging a 448-foot shot for a two-run homer.

After that, the Braves matched with two in the bottom of the fifth. However, the winning run of the game was scored in the bottom of the eighth. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman clubbed a go-ahead homer off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to lift Atlanta over the Brewers.

Freeman responded to his game-winning hit. Moreover, he shared how he was just focusing on trying to get on base.

In addition, Freeman further expanded upon what it is like going head-to-head with a pitcher like Hader.

Atlanta Braves advance to NL Championship series

The NL East champion Braves will await to face the winner of the NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, Game 1 of the NLCS is set to take place on Saturday.

In Game 4, the Dodgers avoided elimination with a 7-2 win on Tuesday to force Game 5 of the NLDS. Arch rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles will battle it out in the winner-takes-all contest at 9:07 p.m. on Thursday.

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/1448099378992979970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1448099378992979970%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wruf.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php

