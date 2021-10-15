UF LSU Preview

UF LSU. The Gators and the Tigers. A yearly matchup that always promises to have surprises. This year, the Gators enter the game ranked 20th in the nation and the Tigers are unranked.

The History of UF LSU

In the 67 times that these teams have played each other, the Gators have won 33 times, the Tigers have won 31 times, and there have been three ties.

The Tigers have won the previous two games, but the Gators come into this year’s game as the favorite to win.

The game will be held in Louisiana where Florida lost 42-28 in 2019.

Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon is excited to get back into Death Valley in hopes to produce a win.

What this year’s matchup could hold for the Gators

LSU’s stadium is notoriously one of the loudest and toughest places to play in college football.

Gators running back Dameon Pierce said it will be important for the offense to be on the same page, despite the noise.

These two teams have two different styles of offense. LSU has the number 22 passing offense in the nation in terms of yards per game. Florida isn’t in the top 60. When it comes to the run game, the Gators dominate. They are the No. 3 rushing offense in the nation for yards per game. The Tigers are out of the top 100.

Both teams still have a lot of improvement ahead of them. The Gators passing game being one. Mullen said, though, that he is happy with Gators quarterback Emory Jones‘s progression

Scott Rabalais, a columnist for the Baton Rouge Advocate, said the problem for LSU is the lack of development for players.

LSU is coming off of a two game losing streak. Florida is coming off of a 42-0 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Gators are entering this game at 2-2 in the SEC, 4-2 overall. The Tigers are 1-2 in SEC play, 3-3 overall.