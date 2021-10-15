Dolphins Vs Jaguars Preview

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the pocket
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, looks for a receiver as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

smadden October 15, 2021

Every season the NFL schedules games in London for their annual International Series. This weekend will feature the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two sunshine state rivals have only played 10 times with the series tied 5-5 with the Dolphins winning last year’s contest 31-13.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes while pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Many experts predicted the Dolphins to be a playoff team this season. Things have not gone according to plan in South Beach. The Dolphins were on a high note when they defeated the Patriots on their home field in week 1. Since the Patriots game, the team is on a 4 game losing streak.

It all started when their prominent young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fractured his ribs in week 2 against the Bills. Tua is expected to play this weekend but the Dolphins will still be missing key pieces, wide receiver DeVante Parker and all pro corner Xavien Howard. Miami needs to win this game to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Jaguars fans have to be the most loyal fans in all of the NFL. The Jaguars have started the season with a record of 0-5. Since the start of last season, the Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games. Highly touted rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had his share of ups and downs during the season. New head coach Urban Meyer a name gator fans will know well has not panned out. He is one of the best college football coaches of all time but collegiate success does not always translate to NFL.

Urban seems out of his element as an NFL coach, Jaguars players have expressed concerns with Meyer’s ability to both lead, and motivate the team. Meyer has not been immune to drama this season either after a video of him surfaced dancing with a woman who is not his wife in a bar in Cincinnati after their loss to the Bengals. The bar incident was so scandalous that Myer had to apologize to the team, as well as fans.

