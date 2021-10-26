Georgia Prepares for Rivalry Florida Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs prepare to meet one of their greatest rivals, the Florida Gators, in Jacksonville, Florida, for the annual World’s Largest Cocktail party.

This matchup according to Florida will be the 99th time these teams will play each other. According to Georgia records, this will be the 100th time that these two teams are to meet.

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) are currently the No. 1 ranked college football team in the country, as the Gators (4-3) are unranked and enter the game looking more like a hot mess than a true rival. Per usual, both the Bulldogs and the Gators are both coming off a bye week.

Undefeated Georgia Solidifies Top Rank

The Georgia Bulldogs closed the first half of the season undefeated as they most recently dominated the previously undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs gave the Wildcats their first loss beating them by the score of 30-13, making the Bulldogs the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

As of right now, the Georgia Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to win the national title.

Even though the Bulldogs are the highest-ranked team in college football, head coach Kirby Smart explained that the Bulldogs are always looking to improve. From week to week, the Bulldogs look at each aspect of the game and pinpoint where they can improve and or capitalize.

Where to Watch and Listen

Kick off at TIAA Bank Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Be sure to tune into WRUF 98.1 FM for the coverage of the Georgia-Florida matchup starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.