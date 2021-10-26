Sante Fe’s Chanda Stebbins Ahead of 2021-22 Season

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Head Coach Chanda Stebbins joined Sportscenter to talk about the Sante Fe women’s basketball team. Sante Fe finished 5-15 last year and looks to improve.

Work Ethic

Stebbins started by praising the effort that her players have been putting in throughout the offseason.

“They are playing and practicing so hard. They are doing the right thing on and off the court and in the classroom.”

She also described seeing a lot of improvements over the last month, on and off the court.

Stebbins believes that their high IQ translates to on the court. She said their biggest improvement as a team has been the read and react offense.

Personnel

Following up on the work ethic, Stebbins talked about her personnel going into the season. With a lot of incoming freshmen will come a lot of responsibility, but Stebbins loves the progressions she is seeing so far.

She also is thankful for the leadership Taniah Bowers and Aleisha Curry bring. Bowers is entering her third season after a COVID exemption last year and brings experience in pressure situations, including softball and basketball titles previously in her life.

Stebbins says the team is small but can overcome that with their speed, athleticism, and strong shooting.

Schedule

Although the season starts Monday, the home games don’t start until Nov. 19, and conference play will get underway in January. Stebbins told the audience that the conference is made up of teams in the North Florida area.

Their strength of schedule is hard, including a game against North West Florida State College, the defending JUCO champs. Stebbins wrapped up by reiterating her team is ready for the challenge and looks forward to getting things started next week.

They start their season on Monday against Hillsborough Community College, who they went 0-3 last year.